WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Westville Educators rallied at the school district office, advocating for better work conditions.

It’s been nearly six months since they started working without contracts. Teachers, parents and retired educators also expressed their opinions on why current officials need to act fast when it comes to taking care of faculty.

“Some kids have ADHD, some have ADD. Some don’t know how to socialize with other students. These teachers and these principals get up and they do it every single day. Would you switch seats with a teacher?”

They’re advocating for better pay, working conditions and retaining employees. Teacher Amy Pacot has been a teacher for 13 years and says she’s never thought it would come to this.

“I feel like everyday we’re just kind of fighting and having to prove what we are worth and our value is,” Pacot said.

Pacot said faculty at Westville are substantially underpaid compared to other educators across the county. She said there was no specific amount. But it’s nothing the district can’t afford.

“We’re hoping we can solve this through mediation but we are willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that we get a fair contract that supports the students and the staff,” Pacot said.

Westville superintendent Seth Miller declined an on-camera interview but sent us a statement regarding negotiations with the Westville Educators Association:

“”The district has been engaged in meaningful negotiations with the WEA since late spring. The board has worked with WEA to set up federal mediation to help reach an agreement. The board will continue to respect the bargaining process and negotiate in good faith as it works for a positive outcome.”

Pacot said they’ll continue fighting for better conditions for Westville educators. She said there’s no hard date for the next meeting — but they’ll continue negotiating until they get the terms they’re looking for.

“Westville does have a great school district and we want people to want to come here and work. We need high-quality teachers and we want them to be with us.”