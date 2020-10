WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Westville School District said all three of their buildings will be going full-remote for the next two weeks.

Superintendent Seth Miller said the first day of the temporary change was Thursday. Miller stated after a couple of positive COVID-19 cases within the district as well as the uptick in cases throughout Vermilion County played a role in their decision. He said they wanted to make the change to help minimize further spread of the virus.