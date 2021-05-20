Westville Police warn community to respect park after vandalism incident

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Westville Police are asking for their community to respect Zamberletti Park after it was vandalized.

In a Facebook post, officers said there were “several acts of vandalism” that happened early Thursday morning. They said a suspect was identified and will be prosecuted.

“Please respect the park and all of the hard work that goes into maintaining it by both Village of Westville Public Works employees and the countless volunteers that strive to keep this one of the best parks in the area,” said police. They continued to say that acts of vandalism will not be tolerated.