WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After a quick scan of Westville Police Department’s Facebook page, one thing you may notice is that the majority of posts feature lost animals that the department is trying to reunite with their owner.

However, these posts have decreased over the past month, thanks to a donation of a microchip scanner from several Facebook groups, including Pets Lost and Found Vermilion County, as well as Bridgette Angelique Palermo Frazier.

Captain Justin Marvel said that this donation is valuable to the department because it helps speed up the process of getting pets back to their owners. Marvel estimated that it can potentially take “15-20 minutes” to identify a owner, rather than taking “3-4 hours” for someone to respond to a Facebook post.

Marvel said that this process is not only valuable to the department, but also beneficial for pets that may be distressed after being separated from their owner.

“We just want to get them home safe and sound,” Marvel said. “We’d like to thank everyone for their generous donation.”