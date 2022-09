WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A large house fire sparked in Westville earlier today.

The two residents of the home discovered the fire on the patio around 11 A.M., evacuated the scene and reported the fire.

The Westville Fire Department said 25 area responders spent 3 hours on the scene at Wisconsin Street near R.P. Lumber. Black smoke and flames were visible on I-74.

No injuries have been reported.