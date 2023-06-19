WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Westville community now has another convenient location to drop off unused or expired prescription medications, officials said.

The Westville Police Department shared on social media that since 2017, they have offered free prescription drug disposal through a medication drop box located at Westville City Hall. They said this allowed them to safely dispose of over 1,000 pounds of prescription drugs that may have ended up in the wrong hands, or in their water supply.

The police department reported that after receiving a second drop box through a grant a few months ago, they are now offering another location to drop off unused or expired prescription medications at the Westville Public Library.

It is available during business hours, officials said, including on Mon-Fri from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and closed on Sunday.

The police department encourages the community to continue to keep these medications off of the street and out of the area water.