CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Western Avenue will be closed around Tuesday because of construction.

According to a press release, A and R Services will work on pavement construction on the southbound lane of Western Avenue between Chevy Chase Drive and Normandy Drive. Work is expected to start on October 4 depending on the weather. Officials said this road section will be one-lane, one-way northbound traffic only until November 13, when the work is scheduled to be done.

Illinois American Water Company will also replace a water main on Western Avenue from Kirby Avenue to Chevy Chase Drive. The construction is part of the Champaign 2022 Concrete Street Improvements Project.

Officials reminded drivers to pay attention to detour signs and traffic control devices and to not park near the site or in “No Parking” areas.