Westbound lanes on Curtis Road, Marketview Drive closed after pavement buckling

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews in Champaign are closing off part of two roads for repairs on Monday.

Work is scheduled for westbound Curtis Road between Mattis Avenue and Learning Lane. Crews say they are setting up traffic control devices so that drivers going west can safely use the center lane.

Westbound Marketview Drive between Market Street and the entrance to Kohl’s Plaza is also temporarily closed. Crews say they are working to set up traffic control devices in the eastbound lanes so two-way traffic can be maintained through the area.

The city says crews will begin fixing buckled pavement on both roads starting Monday, June 14. All lanes will be opened once repairs are complete.

The city is asking drivers to exercise caution when passing through the work area.