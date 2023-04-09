CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that the westbound lane of Green Street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.

The closure, between Fourth Street and Fifth Street, is in order to install a canopy and sign at the 400 block of E. Green Street. Officials said a lane of eastbound and a lane of westbound traffic will be maintained during the closure.

The closure is scheduled to be completed at 6 p.m. Monday.

The city appreciates the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.