SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound I-72 is back open after emergency repairs were needed, according to Illinois Department of Transportation officials.

In a news release, officials said westbound I-72 between the Veterans Parkway and Wabash Avenue exits has now reopened. They closed part of the road so they could repair a large pothole just before Wabash Avenue. That area is currently under construction and was down to one westbound lane.

On Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m., the eastbound lanes between Veterans and Wabash will be closed for emergency repairs. Drivers will need to take Wabash to Veterans and go south to get back onto eastbound I-72. Weather permitting, the the lane should be back open later this week.