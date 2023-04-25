SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield Office of Public Works announced that westbound Ash Street will be closed to traffic for three days beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 26.

The closure, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, is to allow the sewer department to replace a failed storm sewer line at the intersection of Fifth and Ash Streets. Officials said detour signs will be posted in the area during the closure.

The city said the road will reopen in the afternoon on Friday, April 28, weather permitting.