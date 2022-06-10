LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County Department of Public Health (LCDPH) on Friday collected a mosquito batch in rural Mt. Pulaski which tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

According to the LCDPH, WNV spreads to people through bites of infected mosquitoes and can cause brain infections.

Health officials said WNV cases are emerging in the state and expected to grow as summer comes.

“Regardless of the time of season, WNV will always remain a threat,” LCDPH officials stated.

The LCDPH encourages residents to prevent WNV transmission by reducing mosquito population around home and using personal protection. Precautions also include the three “R”s – reduce outdoor exposure after dark when mosquitoes are most active, repel mosquitoes by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants and report dead birds to the LCDPH.

The LCDPH suggests no need to get tested for WNV when bitten by a mosquito since mosquito bites rarely lead to illness. However, the health department said residents should see their doctors when developing symptoms such as high fever, confusion, muscle weakness or severe headache.

“Remember to play it safe and to continue to take preventative measures until mosquito activity fully ceases,” LCDPH officials said.

For additional information, contact the LCDPH at 217-735-2317 or visit lcdph.org.