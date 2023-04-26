URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that a portion of West Nevada Street on the U of I campus will be closed to through traffic beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 27.

The closure, between S. Gregory Street and S. Lincoln Avenue, is so the U of I Grounds Department can remove a tree in the area. Officials said access will be maintained to all properties along West Nevada Street during the closure.

They said there will be a marked detour route via S. Lincoln Avenue to W. Oregon Street to S. Gregory Street.

The city encourages drivers to drive carefully through this and all construction areas. They thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during the project.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, weather permitting.