DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Tillamook County Creamery Association announced plans to open an ice cream facility in Decatur.

The ice cream factory is moving into the old Prairie Farms facility on North Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. It’s the company’s first plant in the Midwest. Tillamook officials plan to make $50 million in building upgrades. They also say the new plant will bring 45 new jobs.

They said adding a location in the middle of the country will help them better serve the Eastern side of the U.S.

The President of Decatur’s Economic Development Corporation Nicole Bateman said the new improvements are a great way to help with neighborhood revitalization.

“People are excited to take jobs where they can see finished products and much of what we do here in Decatur behind the scenes are ingredients,” Bateman said. “So, this will be a finished product that people can take home and enjoy after dinner every night. Or for breakfast like we did this morning.”

Bateman said the ice cream’s growing demand and outstanding company culture make this deal a no-brainer.

“It’s really fun to work behind the scenes on these projects because you know how excited people are going to be once you can finally make the announcement,” said Bateman. “So, today we really are truly celebrating because we know what a fantastic experience we’ve had working with the company to bring them here. And we’re excited that the citizens will get to feel that same way once they’re introduced to the company, once they’re formally present.”

Last year Tillamook’s ice cream sales grew nearly 60% in the Eastern United States. That’s 1.5 million households. They hope to continue that same growth or better once the plant opens in 2024.