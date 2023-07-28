CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A summer heat wave is sweeping across Central Illinois and Champaign is feeling it. Playground slides are hitting nearly 130 degrees and sidewalks 110.

Some people are finding relief in the shade, and others are heading to the splash pad.

But, not everyone can spend their days in a shade-filled, cool area.

“We’re still going. We’re just doing our job,” John Hocking, Champaign Fire’s Battalion Chief, said.

Firefighters keep gearing up when an emergency calls.

“As the incident commander, it tells me that I need to get more resources coming a lot earlier,” he said.

He said they’re always keeping an eye on how the crews are feeling, and research from the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute is helping them with that guidance.

“One of the problems is our core temperature, especially wearing all this gear,” Hocking said. “It gets really elevated, and it doesn’t come down real fast.”

So, they’re trying to be proactive about it and start off at a cool temperature before reaching a dangerous level.

He said if the temperatures get too high, it can impact the firefighters’ cognitive abilities and performance on the job.

Outside of the department’s efforts to keep the community safe, he also wants people to look out for one another.

“Be neighborly. Watch out for each other. Just be thinking about it when you’re working,” Hocking said.

If you absolutely have to go outside, he wants people to know the importance of staying hydrated. It extends outside of just drinking water, it also includes having electrolytes.