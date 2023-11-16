DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Animal Shelter is seeing their rescue stretched thin by a recent boom of homeless animals. Now, they’re asking for your help.

The last couple of weeks, the shelter has seen their numbers rise to a total of 500 animals in their care. This is way over capacity, leaders at the shelter said. They said they have seen lots of animal surrenders and strays come through their doors this fall, leading to overcrowding.

If the overcrowding continues, the shelter might be forced to make some difficult decisions. Adoptions Manager Kathleen Orcutt said the last couple weeks have been a struggle.

“Right now, I can speak for every single rescue, that we’re drowning,” she said. “We’re all working 12 to 16-hour days, we’re finding animals homes, and then we got 10 to 20 more coming through the door.”

The shelter encourages people to help by adopting and fostering these animals.