GILMAN, Ill., (WCIA) — Crews are analyzing nitric acid that got into storm drains in Gilman.

It comes after a truck at the Pilot Truck Stop had a leak.

Eric Ceci with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said it’s now well-contained and manageable and they did not find anything harmful to you in your homes.

He said samples from a nearby retention pond came back acidic and they plan to use a neutralizing agent to remove the harmful material.

A spokesperson with the Illinois Emergency Protection Agency (EPA) said the emergency phase is complete and the material is now at a safe pH level.