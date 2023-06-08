MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of welders working at a bakery factory in Mattoon on Thursday were credited with preventing a fire from growing out of control after their work accidentally ignited a blaze on the roof.

The fire happened at Bimbo’s Bakery, 3801 DeWitt Ave., just before noon. Officials said the welders were working near an electrical box when their work ignited roofing material nearby.

Because the workers were following all safety procedures, officials said, they had fire extinguishers available to prevent the flames from spreading until firefighters could arrive. Without the extinguishers, firefighters said the flammable roof insulation could have ignited, spreading the blaze over a large part of the roof.

Instead, the flames were contained to the area surrounding the electrical box and firefighters were able to knock the blaze out in short order. There was moderate damage to the area and light water damage inside of the factory, but the building was spared major destruction.

No one was hurt during the course of the fire. Bakery staff later visited with firefighters and brought packaged bagels to say thank you.