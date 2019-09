URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is extending its Welcoming Week festivities by moving into next week’s CU Pride Week.

Monday, Mayor Marlin will read a LGBTQ+ Pride Week Proclamation while the flag is raised Monday morning in front of the city building.

The theme of “All are welcome. All are safe. All are valued.” continues culminating with the CU Pride Festival next weekend.

LGBTQ+ Pride Week Proclamation

Monday, 8:15 am

Urbana City Building