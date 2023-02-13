CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — WCIA welcomed their newest nightly anchor Brandon Merano to the team tonight.

To help viewers get to know him, we will be asking him some questions in our broadcasts throughout the week. In the meantime though, here are a few things to help you get better acquainted with our new evening anchor.

Merano is a Central Illinois native who began his journalism career his senior year at SIU in Carbondale, Ill. working for WSILTV in nearby Carterville. He served as an associate producer and morning show photographer before becoming a reporter there and graduating from SIU with honors.

At age 17, Merano enlisted in the Illinois Air National Guard where he served as an in-flight refueler, otherwise known as a “boom operator,” deploying more than a dozen times in the Pacific, Europe, and Middle East. He is currently still serving as a Lieutenant in the Air National Guard to this day.

After 6 years and a promotion to evening anchor at WSIL, Merano went on to work at KSDKTV as an anchor/reporter in St. Louis for three years, then at WBBM in Chicago as a reporter. He has been nominated for multiple regional Emmy awards along the way, winning one in St. Louis.

Brandon is also a self-proclaimed huge St. Louis Cardinals and Blues, Chicago Bears and Bulls fan. He’s covered multiple Cardinal pennant chases, a Blues Stanley Cup Championship in 2019, and the PGA Championship in 2018.

Merano said he is overjoyed to be back home in Central Illinois working alongside the likes of Jennifer Roscoe, Jessica Kunz, Kevin Lighty, and his former college classmate and coworker Bret Beherns. He will be anchoring the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts at WCIA Monday – Friday while also telling the stories of people doing wonderful things in Central Illinois for his franchise ‘Everyday Heroes’.

When Brandon isn’t at work at WCIA, you can most likely find him spending time with his YorkiePoo Boomer, volunteering in the community, or playing in the area’s many golf courses.