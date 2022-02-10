CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new business just opened in Champaign.

As previously reported, Illinois ranks as one of the top states for new business owners. So, WCIA talked with Weird Meat Boys.

The restaurant operates out of Collective Pour’s Kitchen. They said they had a lot of support from the community to open.

“The community is so supportive, especially here in Champaign-Urbana and Champaign County,” said Ian Nutting. “People are interested in new things and exploring new things like flavors and exploring what’s available locally.”