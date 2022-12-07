CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars.

Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to help you jingle all the way through New Year’s with your friends and family!

Holiday Happenings for this week:

Courtesy: Champaign Center Partnership

Meet Santa at the Virginia Theatre

Champaign

Dec. 7, 15, and 19: 5-7 p.m.

Santa Claus is coming to town. The Champaign Center Partnership and the Champaign Park District are welcoming St. Nick back to the Virginia Theatre in the mezzanine lobby. Santa will take pictures with each visitor, and every child will receive a candy cane. Kids of all ages are encouraged to have their holiday wish lists ready to share with Santa!

Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras. More information can be found here.

Toys for Tots at WCIA-3

Champaign

Dec. 8: 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

WCIA is hosting our annual Toy Drive this year in support of Toys for Tots, and we are asking you to help us give local kids in need a magical Christmas. You can drop off new, unwrapped toys or money at any of the three available locations. These include:

WCIA-3 backlot – S. Randolph St. across from Champaign Public Library, Champaign

– S. Randolph St. across from Champaign Public Library, Champaign University of Illinois Business Instructional Facility – 515 E. Gregory Dr., Champaign

– 515 E. Gregory Dr., Champaign Crossroads Christian Church – 3613 N. Vermillion St., Danville

24/7 Dial-a-Carol at U of I

Champaign

Dec. 8-15: Anytime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Dial-A-Carol is the longest-running tradition in University Housing. It has been hosted by Snyder Hall at U of I since 1960. For one week only, anyone from around the world can call for free and request a holiday song for U of I student volunteers to sing.

Call 217-332-1882 for a song. Multiple lines are available.

Winter Farmers Market at Lincoln Square Mall

Urbana

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Shop from all of your favorite vendors inside Lincoln Square Mall. Products include artisan cheeses, baked goods, pastries, jams & jellies, fruit, vegetables, coffee, and herbal products, among many others. The Farmers Market is open every Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 – April 29, 2023.

Click for more information.

Life Size Candy Land at Oakwood Public Library

Oakwood

Dec 10: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oakwood is transforming its public library into a giant life-size version of the famous Candy Land game. Visitors will become the pieces and walk their way through the game. No matter your age, the library said everyone will love to play this game!

The event is free for anyone wanting to play.

Santa Fly-In to the Parks

Decatur

Dec. 10: starting at 10 a.m.

“Over the lake and through the clouds, Santa’s flying in to greet the crowds!” Santa will be visiting Decatur neighborhood parks in a helicopter on Dec. 10 before heading back to the North Pole for Christmas. Stops include:

South Shores Park – 10:00 a.m.

– 10:00 a.m. Hess Park – 10:45 a.m.

– 10:45 a.m. Garfield Park – 11:30 a.m.

– 11:30 a.m. Hickory Point Golf Course 12:15 a.m.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze at State Farm Center

Champaign

Dec. 14: 7:30 p.m.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is a family holiday Broadway-style production that features an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more. The show will be accompanied by an original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Ticket information can be found online.