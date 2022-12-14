CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars.

Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to help you jingle all the way through New Year’s with your friends and family!

Holiday Happenings for this week:

Candle-Making Happy Hour at Allerton Park

Monticello

Dec. 14: 6-8 p.m.

Experience the art of candle making where you will be able to blend your own scents to create a festive candle. Professional candle artist Kayla Brown of Fire Doll Studio will lead you through a journey that includes a fun variety of holiday scents to choose from. She will also provide some fun history on candles, along with her expertise as you make your own. Materials will be provided, including an apron. Dress accordingly.

More information can be found here.

Meet Santa at the Virginia Theatre

Champaign

Dec. 15, 19: 5-7 p.m.

Santa Claus is coming to town. The Champaign Center Partnership and the Champaign Park District are welcoming St. Nick back to the Virginia Theatre in the mezzanine lobby. Santa will take pictures with each visitor, and every child will receive a candy cane. Kids of all ages are encouraged to have their holiday wish lists ready to share with Santa!

Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras. More information can be found here.

Holiday Market Pop-up at The Station Theatre

Urbana

Dec. 17: 5-7 p.m.

Holiday Market Pop-up at The Station is the second annual holiday market filled with local artists/makers, festive drinks, music, raffle prizes, ornament making, hot cocoa, and more. Watson’s Food Truck will provide food.

More information can be found online.

Santa Fly-In to the Parks

Decatur

Dec. 17: starting at 10 a.m. *postponed from Dec. 10*

“Over the lake and through the clouds, Santa’s flying in to greet the crowds!” Santa will be visiting Decatur neighborhood parks in a helicopter on Dec. 10 before heading back to the North Pole for Christmas. Stops include:

South Shores Park – 10:00 a.m.

– 10:00 a.m. Hess Park – 10:45 a.m.

– 10:45 a.m. Garfield Park – 11:30 a.m.

– 11:30 a.m. Hickory Point Golf Course 12:15 a.m.

Mistletoe Market at The Venue CU

Champaign

Dec. 18: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Mistletoe Market is an annual holiday tradition since 2017 and features more than 60 vendors selling locally crafted goods and gifts. The event has expanded into separate events on two different weekends leading up to Christmas. Santa Claus is also scheduled to make an appearance.

More information can be found here.

Mystery Take & Make Gifts at Tolono Public Library District

Tolono

Dec. 20: starting at 8 a.m.

Take home a mystery-wrapped craft kit from the library just in time for the holidays. Gifts are available for all ages and are on a first-come, first-served while supplies last.