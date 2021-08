OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County bar is closed after a fire broke out over the weekend.

It happened at the Exit 210 Saloon in Oakwood Saturday morning. That is on Route 150, just west of the I-74 interchange. Eight fire departments were out there.

No one was hurt. The owners said they are still assessing the damage and officials still do not know the cause of the fire.