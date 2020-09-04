Weekend closures for downtown parking lots continue through November 1

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Weekend parking lot closures in downtown Champaign will be extended through November 1.

In a news release, officials stated the closure pertains to the City’s downtown parking lots at Neil & Washington and Walnut & Washington on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

“Weekend visitors to downtown can park in either lot before 9 p.m. and retrieve their vehicles before midnight,” said City officials. “At midnight, both parking lots will be secured and vehicles left in the lots will not be able to be retrieved until 7:00 AM.” Those who need to park past midnight are asked to use the Hill Street Parking Deck.

They said these closures are to promote public safety. Additionally, the City wanted to remind people that the county is currently under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, which prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people. They are also encouraging people to follow social distancing, wear face masks in public and avoid large gatherings.