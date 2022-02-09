DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday was the third week the Danville Police Department held their Citizens Police Academy.

They had the Vermilion County State’s Attorney and the assistant 911 director talk. They gave some insight into what exactly they do.

State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy talked about how the State’s Attorney’s office works and what goes into charging someone, like why they would charge a juvenile as an adult. They also learned what goes into the 9-1-1 operations in Vermilion County, and what goes into the intense training they go through.

Kevin Gombert talked about how he has learned a lot from just three weeks of the class.

The class has been very very great it’s been very informative,” Gombert said. “The class we just had was with our state’s attorney Jacqueline Lacy and that just taught me a lot.”

He said one of the reasons he joined the class was because he wanted to learn more about how the City of Danville worked.