Week of rallies for justice continues

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Demonstrators are setting up outside of the Urbana and Champaign Police Headquarters as part of a week of rallies.

On Tuesday night, demonstrations will start at 5 p.m.

The week of rallies is part of Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), an organization dedicated to organizing white people to “show up and fight the root causes of racism,” according to organizers. These rallies are leading up to an honoring of Juneteenth (June 19), a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.