Week-long boil water order lifted

WHITE HEATH, Ill. (WCIA) — The village and several other nearby subdivisions have clean, running water again after more than a week. The White Heath Water Works got the all clear after noon on Tuesday.

A boil water order was issued on Monday, July 15 after a storm rolled through the area that morning. Officials said either a power surge or a lightning strike damaged the starters for the pressure pumps. They said water wasn’t even flowing at one point for an entire day.

It cost nearly $10,000 to fix the damages.