Week-long boil water order lifted

News
Posted: / Updated:

WHITE HEATH, Ill. (WCIA) — The village and several other nearby subdivisions have clean, running water again after more than a week. The White Heath Water Works got the all clear after noon on Tuesday.

A boil water order was issued on Monday, July 15 after a storm rolled through the area that morning. Officials said either a power surge or a lightning strike damaged the starters for the pressure pumps. They said water wasn’t even flowing at one point for an entire day.

It cost nearly $10,000 to fix the damages.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.