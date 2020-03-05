Week honors women in construction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Female construction workers are being honored through Women in Construction Week.

The National Association of Women in Construction says women represent less than 10 percent of the construction workforce.

This week highlights them as an important part of the industry and brings awareness to the roles they play.

The Highway Construction Careers Training Program at Parkland College helps people who are interested in Skilled Labor get a career. Elise Doody-Jones is the program manager.

She was involved in the Carpenter’s Apprenticeship Program for four years and then worked as a Project Manager in a construction company for many years.

Doody-Jones now encourages others to become Tradespeople.

“I found it to be an exhilarating career choice. Despite the early hours which was not my favorite part. Once you get to the job and you are physically building something, there is nothing more powerful than walking away from a building you took part in building,” said Doody-Jones.

She also says there is a huge need for skilled labor throughout in the Champaign-Urbana community and the United States.

As the U of I continues to expand, there is not enough skilled labor to fill positions needed.

Doody-Jones says everyone should get involved with construction.

For more information on the program at Parkland, click here.