Wedding venue to open downtown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new wedding and events venue is slated to open in downtown Champaign.

The Venue CU will take over the 51 Main building and the former Memphis on Main. The owners say they’ve spent about 10 years dreaming of doing something like this, but they got serious about the plan last year.

A target opening date is April 1. They have just started demolition for renovations. They’re also getting the buildings listed in the National Historic Landmark Registry and the National Register for Historic Places.

The owners are running a promotion right now for people to book events. You can find their information here.