Wedding ring returns home after local woman finds it in her grocery bag

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a story about a lost ring and its recovery after a local woman made a delivery and realized her wedding ring was missing.

“I cried forever that night. Like, for days after that,” said Michelle May.

May delivers groceries through the app Spark. On Jan. 6, she delivered one extra item that was not on the list.

“I hold it with my thumb all the time… and I knew I had it and when I walked in, [but] I went to go adjust it and I noticed it was gone,” said May.

In a panic, she retraced her steps.

“I went to every Walmart that I delivered from and to that whole day, and nobody turned it in and nobody found it,” said May.

From there, it was a waiting game, so May said she took her matter to Facebook.

Fast-forward eight days later, and she could not believe the news.

“I went to pick up an order here and one of the gentlemen with a paper said, ‘Did you lose a ring?’ and I freaked out. [I] jumped out of the car and said, ‘Yes, I lost my ring!’ He said, ‘well, this lady claims she found it and gave me a paper with her name on it,’” May explained.

The lady who found the ring wants to remain anonymous, but in a statement to WMBD said she tried to do everything she could to get the ring back to May. She said she misplaced her wedding ring years ago and knew the pain she felt, so returning it was the only right thing to do.

“She was very honest and returned it. She made the effort. She said it took eight days because it took her a while to get through, so I mean she’s a good person. People are lucky to have her in their life,” said May.

May said prior to this whole situation, she and her partner were going to retire the rings and get new ones. She said she lost a lot of weight since their engagement and that is why the ring is so loose.

“I feel like I just got remarried, my ring is back!” said May as she wiped her tears of joy.