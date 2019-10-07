Website ranks area school district tops in the state

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A website which claims to have “the most comprehensive data on U.S. schools and neighborhoods” has ranked Mahomet-Seymour as the #1 school district in Champaign County and 26th in the state.

Niche only includes two other downstate school districts in the Top 30 rankings.

Board of Education president Max McComb says, “The Mahomet-Seymour Schools have a tradition of academic excellence that continues. We are proud of our accomplishments, and most importantly, credit goes to our amazing students. We’re also so extremely proud of our entire staff—teachers, paraprofessionals, other support staff, and our administrators who support and carry out the vision of excellence each and every day. We enjoy and appreciate the tremendous support for our schools that is demonstrated by our parents and community, both of which greatly contributes to the success of all of our schools.”

Niche claims it rigorously analyzes dozens of public data sets and over 100 million reviews and survey responses to determine its rankings.