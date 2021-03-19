Website founded by U of I professor helps find ‘Bracket Odds’

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are not sure you have got your bracket right, there is a website to help. It can tell you about your team’s chance of winning.

It is called “Bracket Odds.” The website’s founder, University of Illinois Professor Dr. Sheldon Jacobson, explained how the March Madness bracket works.

“Fill in your bracket by looking at which teams are paired. You choose a team, and it’s win and survive and move on until you eventually get to the National Champion.”

67 teams will walk away with a loss. One will be a National Champion. Dr. Jacobson said the statistics are completely unbiased, but added that the odds could be in the Illini’s favor.

“If you look at the National Champions, over 60 percent of them have been number one seeds and they’re thinking the same thing. But ultimately, I’d rather be a number one seed that a number five seed, for example.”

The Bracket Odds website allows fans to look at patterns from past tournaments, and helps them predict what’s going to happen in this one.