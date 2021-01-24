Webinar helps small businesses with financial assistance

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several businesses in the community have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. One resource in Champaign is helping with financial assistance.

The Small Business Development Center is hosting multiple webinars to help businesses apply for grants and loans. It will cover information about the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loan, and the SBA Debt Relief Program.

The center has helped over 250 new clients in 2020. Director Don Elmore says sometimes, businesses don’t know they qualify for assistance.

“I’ve spoken to some businesses that said this funding has been the difference between them, you know, surviving, there’s not too many are thriving, but surviving or not. And I know the next just couple of months, the timing of the new relief programs is really important.”

There will be a webinar on multiple days this week. You can find more information here.