WEB EXTRA: From Rescue to Recovery

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been two weeks since the catastrophic flooding in Gibson City.



We sat down with Meteorologist Jacob Dickey to talk more about the devastation felt in his hometown.

Jacob was in Gibson City as the rain and flooding began and saw parts of his town inundated with waters.

Hear some of the stories from that day as Jacob talks about “From Rescue to Recovery” in Gibson City.

If you’re willing to make a donation to help flood victims in Gibson City, you can do so by contacting the Bank of Gibson City at 217.784.4233. You can also mail a check to them at 804 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, IL 60936. You can also use Venmo and donate to @gibsoncityfloodrelief.

