CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- It’s been 10 years since a Champaign police officer accidentally killed Kiwane Carrington. Some believe the community will forever be impacted by that day.

Carrington was killed when police were responding to a break-in at a home on Vine Street. Officer Daniel Norbits and the 15-year old struggled. Norbits' gun discharged and Carrington was killed. That shooting was ruled an accident.