TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service will be surveying storm damage in the region after at least one tornado tore through parts of Central Illinois.

They will be sending crews to look at potential damage in parts of Morgan, Sangamon, Christian and Shelby counties.

This comes after several reports of tornadoes in the area.

A funnel cloud was reported near New Berlin, but damage was not immediately reported to the area. The NWS will look in areas from Alexander to New Berlin towards Loami and Chatham to see if there is any damage in that area.

Crews will also look at damage from Pawnee/New City east towards Sangchris Lake State Park. Based on radar, it is possible that this tornado stayed on the ground all the way through the Taylorville area, passing near Sharpsburg and Willey before lifting east of town.

Photo of the tornado in Christian County, courtesy of Shae Cohan

Additional damage near Assumption will also be surveyed. Based on radar, it is possible there could be tornado damage in that area.

Tornadoes are not rated based on how they look, but rather the damage they produce. Following storms, survey crews from the National Weather Service are dispatched to determine the type of damage. They then assign a rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale which ranks from EF0 to EF5.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has signaled that ratings could come as early as this afternoon. We will provide that information later on as it becomes available.