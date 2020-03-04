Weather radio transmitter down

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign County Emergency Management Agency is trying to make sure people are prepared for severe weather. The Champaign EMA did their monthly siren test. The sirens are working. However, there have been issues with the NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter that serves Champaign County. It’s down now, so people will not get warnings on their weather alert radios. It hasn’t been working properly for about two weeks.

The EMA Coordinator says those weather alert radios are just one way to notify people of severe weather. People can also check for weather alert information on their phones, computers, or televisions.