CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The city's public works director is retiring after more than two decades serving in various capacities. Dennis Schmidt's last day will be July 20.

He was public works director for almost 16 years being appointed in November 2004; executive director of UCSD for 7; assistant city engineer for 7.5; director of engineering services for UCSD for 7.5; and associate senior design engineer for Daily & Associates Engineers, Inc. for 7.5.