“We will not enforce compliance to the demise of our businesses”

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The mayor and city council of Farmer City don’t necessarily expect a response to the letter they sent to Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday– but then again, that wasn’t entirely the point.

Mayor Scott Testory and four Farmer City council members signed and sent the two-page letter to express their feeling that — as Testory put it — “what’s good for upstate is not necessarily good for downstate.”

It’s a direct response to the governor’s modified extension of the state’s Stay-At-Home order, set to take effect May 1. Testory said the letter came after multiple attempts to reach the governor’s office via emails and phone calls; even if the governor doesn’t respond, he said, he hopes other communities could see Farmer City’s lead via the letter and follow suit themselves.

Despite the city’s top leaders voicing strong opposition to the extended Stay-At-Home order, Testory said the municipality will comply with the extended order through its expiration date of May 30.

Farmer City officials called for a tailored-to-downstate approach to quelling the spread of COVID-19 since “Illinois south of I-80 has taken the Governor’s recommendation seriously and has been able to largely mitigate the COVID threat.”

“I’m not recommending our businesses open because clearly the state has the final say,” Testory said in an interview. “I stand behind the recommendation that people follow the governor’s recommendations — what I’m not standing behind is his heavy-handed enforcement.”

“You have two cultures in Illinois: You have a metropolitical culture and a rural culture. The rural culture has mitigated this pretty well. We have cases here and there and I don’t discount that COVID is serious.”

The letter comes one day after the Governor used a daily COVID-19 briefing to directly address “those who think downstate Illinois is immune or doesn’t need restrictions” and encouraged people to look at infection rates along with the number of confirmed cases or deaths in a county.

He pointed to two downstate counties — Jasper and Monroe — as the two counties with the highest rates of COVID deaths and noted that Randolph County’s infection rate was among the top five in the state.

DeWitt County — where Farmer City is located — has, out of 143 tests administered, confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The letter from the Farmer City council and mayor, however, says the only cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the county has been “inaccurately reported by the State” — a reference to a University of Missouri student who had listed a DeWitt County residence as an address when he tested positive for COVID-19.

The DeWitt Piatt Bi-County Health Department is not counting the University of Missouri student as a DeWitt County resident and is not included in totals.

A 52-year-old DeWitt County woman who was tested for COVID-19 on March 30 is the county’s single recovery thus far; on Tuesday, director David Remmert said an additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the county.

In neighboring Piatt County, six people have tested positive and recovered from COVID-19, including a healthcare worker and the county sheriff.

Remmert told WCIA on Tuesday that around half of the bi-county health department’s confirmed cases have been healthcare workers who have jobs in “Decatur or Urbana.”

Neighboring Macon County has 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — and while 75 of those cases are tied to “congregate living facilities,” officials there said in a release Tuesday, adding that “the public should not have a false sense of security that only congregate living facilities are at-risk.”

Believing the downstate spread of COVID-19 merits a different approach than another — albeit modified — Stay-At-Home order extending through May 30, the Farmer City mayor and city council also told Pritzker they “will not enforce compliance to the demise of our businesses.”

“The City of Farmer City will encourage our residents to continue practicing social distancing and wearing of masks as they are comfortable doing so, and to continue self-quarantine for as long as practical or when needed,” the letter states. “But, additional months of closures will only cause the demise of small towns that ultimately support up-state Illinois. We will not enforce compliance to the demise of our businesses.”

As of late Tuesday, Testory said he hasn’t heard from the governor’s office.

The letter comes one day after a Clay County judge upheld a temporary restraining order against the governor’s latest, Stay-At-Home executive order after State Representative Darren Bailey filed a lawsuit against Pritzker last week.

Bailey was listed as the only plaintiff and the judge’s ruling allows him to be exempt from following the executive order that’s slated to take effect May 1.

On Monday, Pritzker said people “are in danger as a result of the judge’s ruling” since similar suits could now be filed.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed an appeal to “reverse and vacate” the ruling late Monday night.

The state is expected to file its legal brief for the appellate court on Wednesday.