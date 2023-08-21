SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Over the past week, the Illinois State Fairgrounds were hopping as people made their way there for the Illinois State Fair. But that was all gone on Monday as vendors shifted from serving fairgoers to cleaning up. Sunday was the final day of the fair.

“It’s like packing a restaurant up and moving it,” Kay Brown with Brown’s Concessions said. “There’s a lot of packing, but we’ve done it a lot of times, so we’ve kind of got it down.”

Some vendors were already locked up and food trucks were being hauled away.

“Today is usually a really busy day on the fairgrounds just the same as when they set up,” Kelsie Vose with Vose Korndogs, said. “It’s packed out here. Everybody has to move to their next spot. Fortunately, we stay here so we don’t have to worry about that.”

The fair got off to a wet start with rain causing delays, but the rest of the week had sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.

“We were very fortunate with the beautiful weather we had,” Steve Taft with Taft’s Mr. Ribeye said. “[It] got a little warm yesterday but weather is a huge key to the success of a fair and it was just great. Grandstand acts were well attended and that’s another big part of the fair.”

Vendors say the weather conditions make all the difference.

“You can’t buy weather and it’s a huge part of the attendance and sales,” Vose said. “If it’s very hot, people don’t want to eat, that’s just how it goes. So we were lucky again this year.”

Some vendors like Brown’s Concessions are from out of state and have a long trip back. But they’re not done just yet.

“We will leave here and in probably another 10 days after we get home, will go to the Oklahoma State Fair,” Brown said. “This is our farthest fair from home and after this, we’re mostly in Texas and Oklahoma.”

Other vendors don’t have to go too far.

“We’ll open up for the Labor Day races, but other than that a lot of our cleanup is just a matter of just the same as we would clean up [at] the end of any day that we’re working, so we’re able to walk away instead of having to travel with it,” Vose said.

Last year’s fair was the highest attended fair ever. The Illinois Department of Agriculture will release information on attendance at this year’s fair in the coming weeks.