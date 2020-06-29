DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)— “We put our colors on. We rock our best hair pieces and we take pictures,” said Crystal Cleere. Each snapshot is meant to illuminate the beauty in every person on the stage. Crystal Cleere and Dana Thomas set up a special photo shoot called “We Rock Crowns” at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. “This actually started from a meme. It said “We rock crowns over here,” and I shared,” said Cleere. “Anybody from 90 to 3 months is here. Anybody that identifies as a woman and is black is here,” said Thomas. It was inspired by this photo. “It just made me think, we should do something like what the men did,” said Thomas. They did their own version just for black women.

“It’s hard to have someone tell our story from our perspective, so hopefully we do it justice and people are just in love with the images that they see of themselves,” said Thomas. The pictures were free, but they raised donations for Growing Strong, a group that supports victims of sexual assault and abuse. “It makes me feel good because I feel like we’re uplifting our community and also our town can be seen in a bad light sometimes, so it feels good to do something that makes everyone feel empowered,” said Nalani Thomas. That’s the message Dana Thomas wants to send. “I want them to see that if someone isn’t creating a space for you, you can create one for yourselves,” said Thomas. Develop the highest vision of yourself from behind the lens.