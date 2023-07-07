URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People on the University of Illinois campus are on alert after four students were recently shot at with pellet guns.

U of I Police are investigating a series of attacks that happened on the Fourth of July. The victims, one of whom was shot at two separate times, told police that someone in a car shot at them while driving by. The victims described the car involved as a black sedan and the people inside were wearing ski masks.

No one was seriously hurt, but the attacks left students on edge and but members of the community searching for answers. They’re hopeful that police will find who did this.

“It’s just something to keep an eye on and see what’s going on and see the reasons behind it,” said U of I employee Pedro Hallal.

Hallal said he received an email about the incidents, but he isn’t concerned with safety.

“I have to say, it’s pretty safe out here,” Hallal said. “So, I don’t see that as a big deal.”

Right now, police said the attacks appear to be random.

“Let’s just say some people have really, really bad luck at times,” said U of I Police Lieutenant James Carter. “They were on the way to a particular location, got hit. On the way back from that location, they got hit again.”

Raymond Brown walks by White and First Streets, where one of the attacks happened.

“Anytime you have any kind of weapon, whether it’s a toy gun, real gun, weapons should be taught not to play with,” Brown said.

Whatever the case, Hallal said he has confidence in the police.

“I see this as a random thing, but you know, when these things happen, what I’ve learned over time is that we need to keep an eye on it,” Hallas said. “Because if nothing is done, it can happen again and again and again.

That was a sentiment Brown also shared.

“Something like that could get out of hand real fast,” he said. “Because you got your copycatters. That wasn’t acceptable when I was coming up.”

Police are still trying to find the vehicle involved in the attacks. Anyone who has information about these attacks is advised to contact either U of I Police or Champaign County Crime Stoppers.