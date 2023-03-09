DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the Decatur community are responding to a deadly shooting that left a 20-year-old woman dead and a four-year-old girl hurt.
The Decatur Police Department is deeply saddened by what happened yesterday where a mother lost her life, and a 4-year-old child will forever carry the scars inflicted on her by individuals with no regard for human life. For clarity, we will relentlessly pursue those responsible for this act of pure barbarism until they are brought to justice. There is no other option for our team.
The Decatur Police Department remains committed to confronting violent offenders, wherever they are, in order to keep our community safe. With that said, we cannot do it alone. We have to have the help of the community. We have to have the help of the elected officials. And we have to have the help of prosecutors and judges. As I have said many times, when we all work together to address the issue of gun violence, it will only be then that we will truly make a difference.
I give sincere gratitude to those people and groups in our community who are doing the work to confront gun violence. You are the examples we need. I also give my deep respect and admiration to the Decatur Police Officers that go out there every day and give their all, risking their lives to do their part in keeping our community safe.
I ask those in our community who have information about this crime, or any violent crime, to come forward and speak to our detectives. Stand up and say this is enough. Stand up and let it be known we will no longer tolerate gun violence in our community. Together, we must stand up!Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel