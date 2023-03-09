DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the Decatur community are responding to a deadly shooting that left a 20-year-old woman dead and a four-year-old girl hurt.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel is among them. In a statement posted to the Decatur Police Department’s Facebook page, Brandel said the department is saddened by what happened and he promised the department would pursue those responsible for this murder, which he called “pure barbarism.”

Brandel also reaffirmed the department’s commitment to confronting violent offenders to keep the community safe. But he said Decatur Police cannot do it alone and needs help from the community: elected officials, prosecutors, and judges, and individuals and groups who confront gun violence.

“I ask those in our community who have information about this crime, or any violent crime, to come forward and speak to our detectives,” Brandel said. “Stand up and say this is enough. Stand up and let it be known we will no longer tolerate gun violence in our community. Together, we must stand up!”

Brandel’s full statement can be found below: