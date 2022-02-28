MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Over the past year Central Illinois has seen a rise in catalytic convertor thefts. It’s something law enforcement agencies across the state are addressing.

In fact, since 2019 State Farm Insurance said they’ve seen an increase of 313% of catalytic convertor theft claims in Illinois.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said they’ve been investigating several tips they’ve gotten in connection to these thefts.

“We were able to develop information which led to the execution of a search warrant for one of the businesses that received the stolen catalytic convertor,” Root said.

A news release from the Sheriff’s office said that the search warrant was for Gregs Towing in Mt. Zion. It said a Macon County Sheriff’s detective was undercover, went into the business and completed an “undercover sale of a catalytic convertor to Gregs Towing employees”.

That’s when a search warrant was issued for Gregory Hostetler, the owner.

After searching the property, police said they found several dozen suspected stolen catalytic convertors.

“A lot of resources go into this type of investigation, but it results in something I refer to as old fashion police work, where you don’t let up on what you’re trying to accomplish,” he said.

Sheriff Root said they know of several, what they call “legitimate businesses” who are buying and selling these stolen devices.

He says these businesses are at risk of losing their licenses if they’re caught participating in illegal activity, and he knows this is just the start.

“It’s nice to see where an investigation comes to a conclusion, but we know this isn’t the end of the investigation,” he said.

It’s important to note, Hostetler hasn’t been charged anything in this case, and police said this investigation is one of several involving the theft and illegal sale of catalytic converters.

They said they are still investigating and more arrests are expected.

We’ll of course continue to follow this story for you on air and online.