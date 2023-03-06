OGDEN, Ill. (WCIA)– It’s been one year since Ross Booker was killed on the job, and his parents say they hold no ill will towards the driver who hit him.

“We hold no ill will for the 16-year-old driver that killed our son, none, that’s not going to bring ross back,” said Marita Booker.

Booker no longer gets to sleep in his bed or spend time with family. But his mom says his physical absence is filled by his heavenly presence.

“We can’t see him, but he’s here,” said Booker.

On March 5th, 2022 Booker was working with Tatman’s Towing. He responded to a crash and was cleaning up the mess when he was hit by a car. The State’s Attorney says the driver didn’t slow down. Booker died the next day.

“This past year has felt like 5 minutes,” said Booker.

“It’s every day we think of him, and we’ll never not think of him,” said Dave Booker, Ross’ dad.

But the Bookers have learned to give themselves grace during their grief.

“It’s okay to cry and it’s okay to not be okay,” said Booker.

They have learned the true meaning of friendship and community, even in booker’s former boss at Tatman’s

“How many owners would pray over you, and he did, he prayed for Dave and me and our son Anthony and Ross,” said Booker.

Now the Booker’s have a message for all drivers.

“I want you to slow down and I want you to think about Ross Booker when you do,” said Booker.

“It’s not important to get somewhere on time if you’re going to kill somebody if you don’t slow down,” said Booker.

They say there is no love stronger than a parent’s love, and the Booker’s have learned the same goes for pain.

“He completed our family and without him it’s not the same”

The driver was not charged with a violation of Scott’s Law, but the family wants you to know how important it is.

When you see flashing lights, slow down and pull over.