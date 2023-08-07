BUCKLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Buckley are cleaning up after severe weather over the weekend resulted in flooding. For Ken and Shelly Rockwood, the flooding could result in the loss of their brand-new retirement home.

The Rockwood’s moved from Midlothian, IL to Buckley in June to settle down in a smaller, quiet community. Ken had just retired and they spent all they had saved to buy a home and avoid a mortgage. Now they’re wondering what to do.

Ken said he saw all the water from the sloped street run right through their front yard. He started digging trenches to try and divert the water, but it wasn’t enough to keep it out of his home.

“Sure enough, it was a ten- to twelve-foot swale. It looked like the Kankakee River coming through our front yard,” Ken said. “We have all our heating ducts and everything electric under that crawl space,” he said. “It all filled up with water. I’m sure all the cold air returns, so that’s annihilated.”

Ken said the street’s elevation, combined with faulty drainage, pushed all the water under his house.

“The rain came down that hill, to over where it’s supposed to go in the manhole sewer or whatever, and it never went. It was clogged,” Ken said. “So all that water came rushing through our yard.”

The Rockwoods said the house had been rented out for years before they bought it, and so it makes sense to them that nobody tried to address the problem in the past. They said nobody told them about problems with flooding before they moved in. To make matters worse, they found black mold under tiles they ripped up after the flood.

Mayor Evan Shockley said the town has had problems with flooding for a long time. He said they usually have problems with one to two inches, so the nine inches they got Saturday compounded their problems.

“Every part of Buckley has water sitting on it,” Shockley said. “Yards are still flooded, we have several yards still flooded in town.”

The Rockwoods, however, are unaccustomed to the towns flooding tendencies.

“We don’t know what to do,” Shelly said. “Our insurance says ‘Sorry, you don’t have flood insurance.’ I said, ‘We didn’t know we needed it.'”

The Rockwood’s have even called the Salvation Army, but nobody seems to be able to help. Now, they have started a GoFundMe, and they’re looking for help from wherever they can get it.

“Who do we go to? We’re stuck,” Shelly said. “I don’t know what else to do.”

