CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – As families flee their homes from the Russian invasion in Ukraine, on the other side of their country’s border, friendly faces ready to help.

“I have to tell you, the stories are heartbreaking. Everywhere you look there are people in tears, you know it’s devastating what’s going on,” Dave Tomlinson, Senior Director of Global Disaster Response for HOPE worldwide, said.

HOPE worldwide has leased a hosted in the Capital of Moldova and they’re bringing refugees across the border to safety.

“Everybody is in varying stages of emotional distress. As you can imagine,” he said.

He said they’ve placed close to 500 families into homes, and heard several more stories about what they’ve faced.

“We have a lot of little dogs running around, and cats that people have brought. I saw a little dog shaking in the corner. So, they’re out of sorts too. So, just families out of sorts, and there’s multiple stories of people walking and standing for hours, hours and days trying to get out,” he said.

He said he sees so much resiliency in these people. Something he said, none of us can imagine.

“The horror that they’re dealing with, but they’re resilient. We don’t have any idea. We really don’t. I’ve personally seen in my career at the fire department, you see a lot of terrible things, but boy,” he said.

Tomlinson said the best way to help is to donate funds. There are several organizations who are taking donations to help.