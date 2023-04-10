DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District released a statement that Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys will perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur this summer.

Officials said The Beach Boys’ songs have forever changed the musical landscape, profoundly influencing countless performing artists to follow. The band, comprised of Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago, continues the legacy of the iconic group.

The Beach Boys play an average of 150 shows a year, ranging from sundrenched amphitheaters to intimate performing arts centers and special events across the globe. The park district said the band continues to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago.

Officials said the band’s first hit, “Surfin’,” came from Love’s pen. With his cousin, Brian Wilson, Love wrote many of the band’s classics, including “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “California Girls” and the Grammy-nominated “Good Vibrations.” Years later, Love showed he still had lyrical chops by co-writing the irresistible and chart-topping “Kokomo.”

In 2016, The Beach Boys celebrated the 50th anniversary of the hit “Good Vibrations” with a 50 Years of Good Vibrations tour. Officials said the song is widely considered one of the greatest masterpieces in the history of rock and roll. Additionally, Love released his highly-anticipated memoir titled “GOOD VIBRATIONS: My Life as a Beach Boy,” a New York Times Best Seller.

Officials said few acts can match The Beach Boys’ concert presence, spirit, and performance. Over the years, they have played a wide variety of stages, including Live Aid, multiple Farm Aids, the Statue of Liberty’s 100th Anniversary Salute, the Super Bowl, and the White House.

Additionally, the band played to nearly 2 million fans at shows in Philadelphia and Washington, D. C. on July 4, 1985.

The Beach Boys were scheduled to perform at the Champaign County Fair in 2020. However, officials said the pandemic led to that show’s cancellation. The band instead performed at the Champaign County Fair in July 2021 to a crowd of around 4,000 people.

“There are not many bands that represent Americana better than The Beach Boys,” said Mike Wilcott, The Devon General Manager. “Their catalog of hits transcends generations and has been a soundtrack to the lives of so many people. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome these legends of The Beach Boys to our stage and community.”

Tickets for the Aug. 17 concert go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. online or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Ticket prices range from $45-84, plus applicable fees.

Officials said this concert is not included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.

You can keep up with concert announcements from the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on their website or social media.