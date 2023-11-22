PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Paxton will honor Teri Hancock, a longtime organizer of its annual Christmas parade, as part of their weekend festivities kicking off the holiday season.

Hancock spearheaded the parade for many years, but recently passed away. She was known for her work with the Pride in Paxton organization, which included coordinating the parade.

This year’s parade is being dedicated to Hancock in recognition of her years of service. Pride in Paxton members said now that she’s gone, they truly understand all the work she put in.

“It’s just a way to honor her and to show her, show her family that we appreciated it every year,” said Dawn Glad, President of Pride in Paxton.

Glad is hoping that plenty of people show up to take part in the celebration.